Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no new deaths

Manitoba has identified 130 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths have been reported.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the 130 cases recorded on Friday include 84 unvaccinated cases, five partially vaccinated cases, and 41 fully vaccinated cases.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 62,588, which includes 954 active cases and 60,399 recoveries. The death toll remains at 1,235.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate sat at 3.3 per cent as of Friday.

According to the dashboard, there were 87 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of the hospitalized patients, 59 have active cases, which includes 42 unvaccinated people, two partially vaccinated people and 12 fully vaccinated people.

Of the 20 people in ICU with COVID-19, there are 17 with active cases including 10 unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated and six fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, the province said 20,284 cases have been identified as variants of concern, including 564 active cases and 19,493 recoveries. There have been 227 deaths linked to variants of concern.