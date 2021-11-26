Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on Friday

The province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, another 153 COVID-19 cases were identified as of Friday. This brings the total number of cases so far in the pandemic to 67,420, which includes 1,516 active cases and 64,599 recoveries.

The new cases include:

52 cases in Winnipeg health region, which has 372 active cases;

51 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 529 active cases;

25 cases in the Northern health region, which has 317 active cases;

18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 198 active cases; and

Seven cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 100 active cases.

Of the new cases, the province says 88 people are not vaccinated, 10 people are partially vaccinated and 55 people are fully vaccinated.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 5.4 per cent.

The province also reported one more death on Friday, bringing the total to 1,305.

As of Friday, the province said 134 people are in hospital with COVID-19. Of those people, 83 have active cases, including 44 who are not vaccinated, three who are partially vaccinated, and 36 who are fully vaccinated.

A total of 24 people are in the ICU with COVID-19, though 17 have active cases and the rest are no longer infectious but still require critical care. Of the active cases in ICU, the province said 14 people are not vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.