Manitoba reports 156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday; 76 cases in fully vaccinated residents

Manitoba is reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,262 on Monday.

The deaths include two women from the Prairie Mountain Health Region – one in her 70s and one in her 80s. The woman in her 70s was linked to an unspecified variant of concern, while the woman in her 80s was connected to the outbreak at the Benito Personal Care Home.

Three deaths were in the Southern Health Region, all were in their 70s, two women and a man.

The last death was in Winnipeg in a woman in her 80s linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

Health officials also provided more details about the deaths announced on Friday. One was a woman in her 40s from the Northern Health Region due to an unspecified variant.

The others were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. One was a woman in her 90s also from the Benito Personal Care Home and was connected to an unspecified variant, the other was a man in his 70s and was part of the outbreak at the Health Sciences Centre GD2.

Since Friday, Manitoba has also reported 494 new COVID-19 cases. This includes 183 cases on Saturday, 155 cases on Sunday, and 156 cases on Monday.

Of the 156 cases on Monday, 70 were in people without a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 10 were in people partially vaccinated, and 76 were in people who were fully vaccinated..

Monday's cases include:

56 from Southern Health, with 32 not fully vaccinated;

53 from Winnipeg, 25 not fully vaccinated;

31 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 17 not fully vaccinated;

Nine cases were from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, three of which were not fully vaccinated; and

Seven cases from Northern Health, three not fully vaccinated.

Manitoba has 1,377 active cases of COVID-19.

There are also 141 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID, 112 of which are infectious. ICUs also have 26 patients, 18 of which are active with COVID.

Of the active cases in hospital, 62 are not vaccinated, 44 are fully vaccinated and six have at least one dose.

In the ICU, 16 are not vaccinated and two people are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, the province performed 2,567 tests, bringing the total to 1,113,563, since February 2020.