Manitoba has announced five more deaths related to COVID-19, along with 158 new cases of COVID-19 – the majority of which were in the Northern Health Region.

The deaths reported on Wednesday include a man in his 50s from the Northern Health Region, and a man in his 80s from Winnipeg.

Three of the deaths were linked to outbreaks in the province, including a man in his 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre.

With the most recent deaths, the province's death toll related to COVID-19 is 753.

The 158 new cases on Wednesday brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 26,695, which accounts for three cases that were removed due to a data correction. Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 9.6 per cent.

The majority of Wednesday's cases were reported in the Northern Health Region which had 70 new cases. This was followed by the Winnipeg Health Region which had 61 new cases, and a test positivity rate of 7.4 per cent.

The other cases reported on Wednesday include:

seven cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region; and

eight cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud Health Region.

The province said active cases have dropped to 2,928, while recoveries jumped to 23,014.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 289 people in hospital with COVID-19 – 119 of them have active cases, while 170 have COVID-19 but are no longer infectious.

The province said there were 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 19 patients who have active cases, and 17 of whom are no longer infectious but still require care.

There were 1,778 tests completed on Tuesday, bringing the total done since early February to 443,683.

This is a developing story. More to come.