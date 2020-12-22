The number of daily COVID-19 cases continues to drop in Manitoba, but COVID-19 deaths have spiked again.

While there was no public COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the province announced in a news release that 18 more Manitobans had died due to COVID-19, a spike over the four deaths reported on Monday.

The majority of these most recent deaths have been linked to outbreaks at personal care homes and health-care facilities across the province, including seven deaths that have been linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the province is now 590.

While deaths spiked, COVID-19 cases continued to drop with 155 cases identified as of Tuesday morning.

These cases include:

nine cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

27 cases in the Northern health region;

10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

17 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

92 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba remained at 11.5 per cent.

There have been a total of 23,180 cases in Manitoba since March, including 18,208 cases that are listed as recovered. The province said as of Tuesday, there were 4,382 active cases.

This is a developing story. More to come.