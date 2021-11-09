Manitoba reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on Tuesday

Manitoba recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the active case count to 1,438.

The majority of the new cases were among unvaccinated people with 103. Eight of the cases were partially vaccinated, while 74 were fully vaccinated.

Of the new cases, 74 are from the Southern Health Region, 66 are from Winnipeg, 21 are in the Northern Health Region, 17 are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and seven are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba also reported four deaths, bringing the total to 1,266 since the pandemic started.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate saw a jump as it now sits at six per cent.

A spokesperson for the province said they are closely looking at the case counts to see if changes need to be made.

“Data is always being reviewed, and if changes are going to be implemented, they will be announced,” the spokesperson said. “It would be fair to say multiple options are being considered and the province is actively reviewing the effectiveness of the current orders.”

Looking at hospitals, there are 138 people requiring care due to COVID-19, 109 of those people are still infectious. There are also 28 people in the ICU; Twenty-one have active COVID.

Of those active cases, 59 are not vaccinated, 45 are fully vaccinated and five have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the ICU, 19 people are not vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, 2,450 tests were performed, bringing the total to 1,116,018 since February 2020.

Unspecified variants of concern continue to be the most dominant in Manitoba with 12,087, followed by the Alpha variant at 7,254, and the Delta variant sits at 1,965.