Manitoba reports 22 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, three deaths over long weekend

The province has reported more than 20 new cases Tuesday, following a long weekend with three COVID-19 deaths.

The province said 22 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 57,691. These cases include 528 active cases and 55,982 recoveries. Three cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The province said over the long weekend – including Tuesday's 22 cases – there were 101 cases reported (27 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday, and 18 on Monday).

Manitoba has a five-day test positivity rate of 2.6 per cent, with Winnipeg reporting a test positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.

These cases over the long weekend include:

24 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region, which now has 236 active cases;

seven cases in the Northern health region, which now has 86 active cases;

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which now has 38 active cases;

18 cases in the Southern Health region, which now has 48 active cases; and

49 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, which now has 120 active cases.

The province said three deaths linked to variants were also reported since Friday, including the death of two Winnipeg men in their 60s – one of which was linked to the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.) and the other linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The province also reported the death of a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

This brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,181. Of these deaths, 181 have been linked to variants of concern.

As of Tuesday, the province has recorded 16,641 variant of concern cases, including 326 active cases and 16,134 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, 95 people are in hospital with COVID-19 including 19 people in critical care. Of the COVID-19 patients in ICU, six have active cases and 13 are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province completed 1,345 laboratory tests on Monday, brining the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 878,040.