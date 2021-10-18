Manitoba reports 247 new COVID-19 cases, one death since Friday

Manitoba is reporting 247 new COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday.

The cases include 108 identified on Saturday, 88 cases on Sunday and 51 on Monday.

Monday’s death is a woman in her 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region linked to an unspecified variant of concern. There have been 1,231 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province also provided information on four deaths announced Friday. One death was a woman in her 60s from Southern Health linked to the Delta variant. The remaining three deaths were linked to the unspecified variant of concern; a man in his 60s from the Northern Health region, a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg.

Of Monday’s 51 new COVID-19 cases, 36 were in people not vaccinated, while 15 were in fully vaccinated people.

By health region, Manitoba’s cases on Monday are broken down as follows:

three new cases (all not fully vaccinated), in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

two new cases (zero not fully vaccinated), in the Northern health region;

11 new cases (seven not fully vaccinated), in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

26 new cases (22 not fully vaccinated), in the Southern Health Region; and

Nine new cases (four not fully vaccinated), in the Winnipeg health region.

There have been 62,230 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic. Nine cases have been removed due to a data correction.

There are 976 active cases and 60,023 people have recovered. Of the active COVID-19 cases, 618 are in people not fully vaccinated, 68 are in people partially vaccinated and 290 are in fully vaccinated Manitobans.

There are 90 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19, with 52 having active cases of COVID-19. Sixteen patients are receiving intensive care for COVID-19, including 11 people with active COVID-19.

Of the active COVID-19 cases in hospital, 40 patients are not vaccinated, nine are fully vaccinated, and three are partially vaccinated.

Eight patients in ICU aren’t vaccinated, while three people are fully vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent, and in Winnipeg, it is 1.4 per cent.