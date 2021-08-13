Manitoba reports 25 COVID-19 cases, one death added Friday

Manitoba has recorded another 25 COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with one new death.

The new cases, which were reported on the provincial COVID-19 dashboard Friday, bring Manitoba's total number of cases in the pandemic to 57,972. This includes 586 active cases and 56,201 recoveries.

The total number of people who died with COVID-19 in Manitoba increased by one on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,185. No other details were released about the death.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 1.9 per cent.

The dashboard shows 71 people are in hospital with COVID-19 – though only 14 have active cases as of Friday. Of the 11 people in ICU with COVID-19, two have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province completed 2,103 laboratory tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests in Manitoba to 893,499.

As of Friday, the province has recorded a total of 16,901 variant of concern cases, including 358 active cases and 16,354 recoveries. The province has linked 189 deaths to variants of concern.

The majority of Manitoba's variant cases are the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.), which as of Friday has 7,199 cases. Of these cases, 6,913 have recovered, 135 are active, and 151 have resulted in deaths.

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has recorded 830 cases in Manitoba, including 750 recoveries, 72 active cases, and eight deaths. No further cases of the Delta Plus variant (AY.3) were added on Friday, leaving the total at two recovered cases and one active case.

More than half of Manitoba's variant of concern cases are not yet identified. The provincial dashboard lists 8,532 cases as unspecified.