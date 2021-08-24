Manitoba reports 27 new cases COVID-19 on Monday, no new deaths over the weekend

Manitoba reported 27 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, though there have been no new deaths.

During the update on Monday, the province said 153 total cases were reported since Thursday – this includes 44 cases on Friday, 46 cases on Saturday, 36 cases on Sunday, and the 27 cases on Monday.

The province did not provide a breakdown of where these new cases were reported in Manitoba.

According to the provincial dashboard, the Winnipeg health region has 126 active cases, the Southern Health region has 68 active cases, the Prairie Mountain Health region has 20 active cases, the Northern Health region has 31 active cases and the Interlake-Eastern health region has 100 active cases.

Manitoba's total number of cases is now 58,283, which includes 345 active cases and 56,750 recoveries. Eight cases have been removed from the total due to a data correction.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the total at 1,188.

The total cases bring Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate to 2.3 per cent. In Winnipeg, the test positivity rate is sitting at 1.4 per cent.

"We are seeing some concerning trends in Southern Health. We are seeing some increasing numbers, increasing test positivity, (an) increasing number of contacts per case," Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer said.

"We are seeing in some cases none of the contacts are vaccinated."

Roussin said people who are symptomatic need to stay home and recommended people wear masks in situations where physical distancing is not possible.

He said the province will see a fourth wave, and said it will be dominated by unvaccinated individuals.

As of Monday, 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one dose of the vaccine and 75.5 per cent had received two doses.

"We have a significant amount of Manitobans protected, albeit not nearly enough."

Areas in southern Manitoba, including Stanley, Winkler and Hanover continue to have the lowest uptake for first and second doses.

INTERACTIVE MAP: COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Manitoba

"We've done a lot of outreach in many areas in Manitoba to try and get vaccine uptake improved, and so we will continue to follow those numbers and we are going to have public health recommend what we feel is best to limit the impacts of the fourth wave," Roussin said.

The province said as of Monday, 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 people in ICU. Of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care, five have active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province said 1,120 laboratory tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 909,797.