Manitoba reports 302 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Manitoba has reported more than 300 cases on Tuesday, as the test positivity rate jumps to over eight per cent.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the province reported 302 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of these cases, 230 are fully vaccinated, 60 are not vaccinated and 12 are partially vaccinated.

It’s the second time in recent days the total case count reported has been higher than 300 cases. Manitoba reported 333 cases on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The new cases on Tuesday bring Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate to 8.6 per cent – a jump from the previous day when the province was sitting at eight per cent.

According to provincial data, this is the highest five-day test positivity rate Manitoba has seen since June 16, 2021, when the rate was at 8.8 per cent.

Of the cases reported Tuesday, most were identified in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 200 new cases. The region has 1,093 active cases in total.

The other cases reported on Tuesday include:

47 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 513 active cases;

30 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 215 active cases;

11 cases in the Northern health region, which has 385 active cases; and

14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 110 active cases.

In total, the province has recorded 71,888 cases so far in the pandemic. Of these cases, 2,316 are considered active, while 68,206 have recovered.

No deaths were reported on Tuesday. The number of Manitobans who have died with COVID-19 remains at 1,366.

The provincial dashboard shows 133 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 26 people in the ICU.

The province said 84 COVID-19 patients in hospital have active cases – which includes 44 people who are unvaccinated, 36 people who are fully vaccinated and four people who are partially vaccinated. Of the 19 COVID-19 patients in the ICU with active cases, the province says 17 are not vaccinated, one person is partially vaccinated and one person is fully vaccinated.