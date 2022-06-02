Manitoba reports 52 new COVID-19 deaths in weekly report; case numbers dropping
The Manitoba government’s death toll related to COVID-19 has increased by 52, according to the province’s weekly surveillance report.
According to Thursday’s report, the province said the death toll from COVID-19 has increased from 1,928 reported last week, to 1,980 as of May 28. Fifteen deaths were reported in the surveillance report this week.
The province has previously stated that COVID-19 deaths missed in previous reports will be added in subsequent reports.
There were 416 COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba this week, down from 537 during the previous week. The province has previously stated positive cases from at-home COVID-19 rapid tests are not counted in the surveillance numbers.
The province said they tested an average of 621 people for COVID-19 per day, down from 704 people per day in the previous week. The positivity rate for lab tests was 13 per cent, down from 15.4 per cent.
There were 120 Manitobans admitted to hospital, including nine people in ICU.
The province says 83 per cent of Manitobans aged five and older have been fully vaccinated with two doses as of May 28, while 54.8 per cent of those 18 and older have received at least one booster dose.
