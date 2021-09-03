Manitoba reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, no new deaths reported

Manitoba public health has identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

According to the provincial dashboard updated Friday, the new cases bring Manitoba's total to 58,845 including 440 active cases and 57,213 recoveries. The province has a five-day test positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

As of Friday, 82.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, and 77.3 have received two doses of the vaccine.

The province said of the 56 new cases, 49 were not fully vaccinated.

This comes as the province now requires proof of vaccinations for certain events and activities, including eating at restaurants, working out at the gym, going to a movie theatre, along with a number of other activities.

No new deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the total at 1,192.

The dashboard shows 66 people were in hospital Friday with COVID-19, including 10 people in the intensive care unit. Of those ICU patients, two had active cases while the rest are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

As of Friday, the province has identified 17,530 variant of concern cases, including 17,091 recoveries and 245 active cases. A total of 194 deaths have been linked to variants of concern.

The province completed 2,163 lab tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests in Manitoba since early February 2020 to 932,111.