Manitoba reports 7 deaths, adds 136 COVID-19 cases Monday

The province has reported more than 130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with seven deaths that were identified since Friday.

As of Monday, the province identified 136 new cases bringing Manitoba's total to 66,826 including 1,528 active cases and 64,006 recoveries. The province said 18 cases have been removed due to a data correction.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is now at 5.7 per cent.

Of the 136 new cases, the provincial dashboard shows 68 people were not vaccinated, 65 people were fully vaccinated and three people were partially vaccinated.

The province reported 164 cases on Saturday and 159 cases on Sunday.

The new cases reported Monday include:

11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, including nine not fully vaccinated;

30 cases in the Northern health region, including five not fully vaccinated;

20 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, including 12 not fully vaccinated;

45 in the Southern Health region, including 33 not fully vaccinated; and

30 in the Winnipeg health region, including 12 not fully vaccinated.

The province said as of Monday, 152 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 people who are in the intensive care unit.

The province said 107 of the COVID-19 patients in hospital have active cases, which includes 56 people who are not vaccinated, 45 who are fully vaccinated, and six who are partially vaccinated.

Of the 24 COVID-19 patients in ICU, there are 18 people with active cases including 14 who are not vaccinated and four who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS IN MANITOBA

Seven deaths were reported since Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,292.

The province provided details about the four deaths previously reported on Friday. These deaths include a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health region whose death has been linked to the Delta variant, a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region whose death has been linked to an unspecified variant of concern, a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, and a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region whose death has been linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The death of a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region was reported on Saturday, and has been linked to the outbreak at the Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone.

Four deaths were reported on Sunday, including a woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region and a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region—both have been linked to an unspecified variant of concern. The deaths also include a man in his 50s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Health Sciences Centre GD4 unit and an unspecified variant of concern, and a woman in her 40s from the Southern Health region.

Two deaths were reported Monday including a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region that has been linked to an unspecified variant of concern and a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region.