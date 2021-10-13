Manitoba reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Manitoba reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the province's dashboard.
Of the new cases, 52 were among people not vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 20 were fully vaccinated.
This brings Manitoba's active case count to 923 and there have been 61,796 cases since March 2020.
The five-day test positivity rate in the province is 3.8 per cent.
Looking at hospitalizations, there are 94 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 58 of those patients are infectious. There are also 15 people in ICU, 10 of which have active COVID.
Of the active hospital cases, 39 people have not been vaccinated, 14 people are fully vaccinated and five people have at least one dose.
In the ICU, eight people are not vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday, 1,995 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,039,644 since February 2020.
Unspecified variants of concern continue to climb in the province as 10,366 have been recorded. The Alpha variant sits at 7,256 cases, while there have been 1,640 cases of the Delta variant.
