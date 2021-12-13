Manitoba reports 8 deaths, 478 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The COVID-19 death toll climbed over the weekend as Manitoba recorded eight deaths since Friday.

This brings the death toll to 1,353.

Four of the deaths happened on Saturday, including a man in his 80s from Winnipeg, a man and woman both in their 80s from the Southern Health Region and a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

Three deaths occurred Sunday, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s both from Southern Health as well as a man in his 70s from Winnipeg.

The last death was recorded Monday and was a man in his 60s from Southern Health

The province also reported 478 new cases in that time frame – 163 cases on Saturday, 163 on Sunday, and 152 cases on Monday.

The cases on Monday include 88 in full vaccinated people, 51 in unvaccinated people, and 13 in people with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 1,700 active cases and the five-day test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent in Manitoba and 3.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases on Monday 50 were from Winnipeg, 15 of which were not fully vaccinated, the Northern Health Region had 48 cases with 18 not fully vaccinated, Southern Health had 31 cases, 18 of which were not fully vaccinated, 16 cases are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region with seven not fully vaccinated and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had seven cases, six were not fully vaccinated.

Manitoba currently has 142 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 90 of those patients are still infectious.

There are also 34 people in the ICU, 26 with active COVID.

The active hospital cases include 55 who are not vaccinated, 31 who are fully vaccinated, and four who have at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the ICU, 24 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Manitobans are also being warned about a new outbreak within a Winnipeg school.

Health officials said there has been an outbreak in Ecole Assiniboine in a grade five class. The school has been moved to the orange or restricted level on the Pandemic Response System.