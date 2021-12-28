Manitoba reports a record 825 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Manitoba set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the province announced 825 new cases.

This brings the active case count to 6,546.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases with 521, followed by the Prairie Mountain Health Region at 119, the Southern Health Region had 113 cases, 62 were from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and 10 from the Northern Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 21.9 per cent.

Manitoba also recorded five new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,383.

In hospitals, there are 164 patients requiring care due to COVID, including 121 who are still infectious.

There are also 27 patients in the ICU; 22 have active COVID.

Looking at vaccine numbers, 801,620 people are considered fully vaccinated with two doses, 89,122 have one dose, 326,826 have not been vaccinated, and 234,210 people from the fully vaccinated group have received their third dose.

This means that 84.8 per cent of the eligible population has at least one dose, 78.3 per cent have two doses and 19.5 per cent have three doses.

Winnipeg leads the way with 85.1 per cent vaccine uptake, while the Southern Health Region is at the bottom with 63.4 per cent.