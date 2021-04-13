Manitoba reports COVID-19 exposures on several flights

The Manitoba government is reporting a number of flights with possible COVID-19 exposures.

The province said there were confirmed, symptomatic cases of COVID-19 on the following Air Canada flights:

AC8622 on April 7, 2021 – Departing from Vancouver with a destination of Winnipeg. The affected seats are rows 11 to 17. AC045 on April 4, 2021 – Departing from Delhi with a destination of Vancouver. The affected seats are rows 26 to 32. AC8642 on April 7, 2021 – Departing from London, Ont., with a destination of Toronto. The affected seats are rows eight to 14. AC265 on April 7, 2021 – Departing from Toronto with a destination of Winnipeg. The affected seats are rows one to four.

The province noted passengers who were sitting in the affected seats are considered close contacts and are at risk of COVID-19 exposure. It said these close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

Passengers who were on these flights, but didn’t sit in the affected seats, should monitor for symptoms and isolate if any symptoms develop.

LIQUOR MARTS

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is also notifying the public that two Liquor Mart employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently self-isolating.

One employee works at the Spring Meadow Liquor Mart, located at 1783 Plessis Rd. This person last worked on April 6 between 4 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. They were not experiencing symptoms at this time.

The other employee works at the St. Anne’s Liquor Mart Express, located at 213 St. Anne’s Rd. inside the Superstore. This person last worked on April 6 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. They were not experiencing symptoms during their shift, but developed them the next day.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the last shifts these employees worked took place during the period of communicability.

Out of precaution, both the Liquor Marts were temporarily closed and thoroughly sanitized before they reopened to the public.

More information on COVID-19 exposures in Manitoba can be found online.