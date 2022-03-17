Manitoba reports death of baby from COVID-19 in weekly bulletin;

A baby boy is among the 20 most recent deaths from COVID-19, the province announced Thursday.

The death of a child under the age of one, who was living in the Northern Health Region, was reported to the province on Wednesday and was revealed in the province’s COVID-19 bulletin.

Two deaths were reported on Thursday; a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, both from Winnipeg.

Since the beginning on the pandemic, 1,723 deaths have been reported in Manitoba.

According to the dashboard, there are 395 Manitobans in hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 162 of the cases being active. The province said 17 people are receiving intensive care, with 11 having active cases.

Manitoba announced 247 new cases, though the province notes the actual case count could be higher as at-home rapid tests aren’t counted towards the total. There are 4,213 active cases in Manitoba.

The five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.

RECENT COVID-19 DEATHS IN MANITOBA

Manitoba broke down the most recent deaths by date in Thursday's bulletin.

Seven deaths were reported on Friday, including

A man in his 70s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg;

A woman in her 100s from Winnipeg linked to an outbreak at Tuxedo Villa;

A woman in her 50s from the Northern Health Region;

A man in his 50s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region; and

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud Region.

Three deaths were reported on Saturday; A woman in her 80s from Winnipeg, a man in his 80s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GH4.

Only one death was reported Sunday; a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg.

Two deaths were reported Monday; A man in his 50s from the Northern health region and a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg.

The province said one death was reported Tuesday, and it was a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

In addition to the death of the baby on Wednesday, the province reported three other deaths; a woman in their 70s and a woman in their 80s, both from Winnipeg, and a woman in her 30s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.