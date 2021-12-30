Manitoba reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

For the third consecutive day, Manitoba has broken a record for daily cases reported.

According to the provincial dashboard on Thursday, the province is reporting 1,123 new COVID-19 cases, one day after reporting a record 947 cases on Wednesday, and two days after the record 825 cases on Tuesday.

It is the first time during the pandemic that the daily case count has crossed 1,000.

Of the new cases, the most were in Winnipeg, with 764. There are now 5,561 active COVID-19 cases in the city, the most in the province.

In the remaining health regions, 115 were in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 111 new cases were in the Southern Health region, 93 were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and 40 in the Northern Health region.

There are 8,418 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba. Since the pandemic started, 78,606 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The province added three deaths from COVID-19 as well, bringing the death toll to 1,387. Information on the deaths was not immediately available.

There are currently 190 people in hospital dealing with COVID-19, with 147 patients having active COVID-19. There are 29 ICU patients in Manitoba with COVID-19; Twenty-five have active cases.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 27.3 per cent. A total of 3,335 tests were completed Wednesday.

When it comes to vaccination, 85 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one vaccine dose, while 78.4 per cent have received two doses. When it comes to boosters, 22.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.