Manitoba reports more than 120 COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Manitoba has reported 128 new cases of COVID-19, along with four more deaths linked to the virus.
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the new cases on Tuesday bring the province's total to 67,877, which includes 1,418 active cases and 65,140 recoveries.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba increased to 1,319, though the province did not provide any details on the four deaths.
Of the new cases on Tuesday, the provincial dashboard shows 69 people are unvaccinated, seven people are partially vaccinated and 52 people are fully vaccinated.
The new cases on Tuesday include:
- 30 cases in the Winnipeg health region, which has 362 active cases;
- 66 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 491 active cases;
- 11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 166 active cases;
- 13 cases in the Northern health region, which has 311 active cases; and
- Eight cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 88 active cases.
The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.2 per cent.
No data was available on COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
-
