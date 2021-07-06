Manitoba reports one death, lowest COVID-19 daily case count since March

Manitoba added one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The death was a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region, which brings the death toll to 1,152.

Officials also announced 36 new cases of COVID; however, two previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Tuesday's case count is the lowest the province has had since March 1 when there were 35 cases.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases with 24, five are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, three are from the Southern Health Region, and two cases were found in each the Northern Health Region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There have been 56,516 cases in Manitoba since March 2020.

The province's active case count has also dipped below 1,000, as there are 972 active cases and 54,392 people have recovered.

The last time Manitoba had fewer than 1,000 active cases was on March 16 with 989.

There are 63 people in hospital with active COVID-19, including 15 people in ICU. Another 86 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 21 in intensive care.

Manitoba still has six people in intensive care in Ontario.

On Monday, 989 tests were completed, bringing the total to 837,996 since February 2020.

On the variant of concern front, there have been 15,772 cases, 598 of which are active.

The number of Delta variant cases continues to climb with 357 total cases. There are 8,156 unspecified cases, 6,948 Alpha cases, 214 Gamma cases and 73 Beta cases.

Manitoba has had 158 deaths linked to COVID variants.