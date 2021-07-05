Manitoba reports possible COVID-19 exposures on flights

The Manitoba government is reporting a number of potential COVID-19 exposures on flights over the last few weeks.

According to the province, this means these flights had confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who were symptomatic at the time.

One possible exposure took place on Air Canada flight AC271 from Toronto to Winnipeg on June 23. The affected seats were in rows 27 to 33.

The province is also reporting another potential exposure on June 23 on United Airlines flight UA3741 from Virginia to Toronto. The affected seats were in rows one to six.

A third possible exposure took place on WestJet flight WS268 from Calgary to Winnipeg on June 19. The affected seats were in rows one to three.

A full list of potential exposures can be found online.

TRAVEL RULES

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, anyone who arrives in Manitoba following interprovincial travel needs to self-isolate for 14 days, with certain exceptions, which includes those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province also requires those who are close contacts to COVID-19 cases to self-isolate for 14 days from the time of exposure, also with the exception of those who are fully vaccinated.

As for federal rules, beginning on Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to skip the 14-day quarantine upon entry into the country. The eligible air travellers will also be exempt from the requirement to spend their first three days in the country in a government-approved hotel.

- With files from The Canadian Press.