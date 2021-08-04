Manitoba reveals date it will announce vaccine lottery winners
Manitoba’s premier revealed on Tuesday that the province will announce the first winners of its Vax to Win Lottery on Aug. 16.
“We will be announcing those winners Aug. 16 at the Leila supersite,” said Premier Brian Pallister at a news conference.
Manitoba’s vaccine lottery is one of the incentives it used to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Manitobans aged 12 years of age and older who received at least one dose of the vaccine on or before Aug. 2 will be eligible for this month’s draw. There will also be a second lottery in September for all eligible Manitobans who received both doses on or before Sept. 6.
Each lottery will award three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority; one $100,000 prize in each of the remaining health authorities; and 10 draws of $25,000 for scholarships for people aged 12 to 17.
Residents are automatically entered into the draw when they receive the vaccine; however, there is an option to opt-out.
