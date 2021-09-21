Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election.
That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is coming down to the wire, but a winner is still not known.
The riding is down to a two-horse race between incumbent Marty Morantz with the Conservative Party of Canada and Doug Eyolfson with the Liberal Party of Canada.
Morantz won the riding in 2019, beating out Eyolfson, who held the seat before him.
On Monday, one political scientist said it could be a few days before we know the result of the riding and the mail-in ballots will be the ones that determine the race.
As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Morantz held a minor lead securing 38.9 per cent of the vote, while Eyolfson is right on his tail with 38.7 per cent. So far, 169 of 170 polls are reporting.
You can watch the votes come in on the CTV News Winnipeg Election Map.
When a result has been announced, CTV News will provide an update on the riding.
