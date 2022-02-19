Manitoba roadways remain closed due to blizzard conditions

Several Manitoba roadways remain closed following the latest wallop of winter weather.

The province is advising of road closures throughout southern Manitoba on Sunday due to poor winter driving conditions. The list of current closures can be found here.

The following roadways reopened this morning:

Highway 1, from Brandon to Highway 21,

Highway 52, from Steinbach to PR 206; and

PR 210, from Highway 12 to La Broquerie.

On Saturday, Manitoba RCMP urged motorists to stay off closed roads and drive to current conditions. Motorists are reminded to slow down, increase braking distance, and be aware that other vehicles may not be able to stop right away.

Environment Canada issued blizzard warnings for several areas of southern Manitoba on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.