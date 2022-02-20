Manitoba roadways remain closed due to blizzard conditions

Several Manitoba roadways remain closed following the latest wallop of winter weather.

The province is advising of road closures throughout southern Manitoba on Sunday due to poor winter driving conditions. The list of current closures can be found here.

Many roadways, including stretches of Highway #1 and Highway #75 from Winnipeg city limits to the U.S. border, were closed earlier Sunday.

Manitoba RCMP urged motorists on Saturday to stay off closed roads and drive to current conditions. Motorists are reminded to slow down, increase braking distance, and be aware that other vehicles may not be able to stop right away.

Blizzard warnings issued by Environment Canada for several areas of southern Manitoba this weekend have ended.