Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000 mark

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone on Thursday.

According to Manitoba’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 now sits at 2,004, an increase of 24 from 1,980 listed in the previous week.

The report lists seven new deaths this week, but the province has previously said deaths from COVID-19 that were missed in previous reports will be added once they’re confirmed.

"My heart goes out, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families of those individuals who lost their lives at this time," Premier Heather Stefanson said Thursday.

Stefanson thanked all the health-care workers who have been hard at work throughout the pandemic.

The report, which covers the period from May 29 to June 4, shows 337 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 416 reported in the previous week. The province has also said the number of COVID-19 cases is likely an undercount, as at-home rapid tests are not counted in the total.

The test positivity rate of lab tests was 10.8 per cent, down from 13 per cent in the previous week. The province did an average of 624 lab tests per day, a slight increase from 621 reported during the previous week.

The province said there were 100 people admitted to hospital, including seven people admitted to ICU, according to the report.

It also said three outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities during the week.

The next surveillance report is set to be released on June 16.