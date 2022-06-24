Manitoba's governing Tories see slight drop in donations as NDP finances improve

Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have lost some of their financial edge over the Opposition New Democrats.

New figures filed with Elections Manitoba show the Tories took in a little over $1.5 million last year in contributions and fundraising.

That's down almost $100,000 from the previous year, even though the party's membership surged during the Tory leadership race last fall won by Heather Stefanson.

The NDP, meanwhile, saw their take rise sharply.

The party filed documents earlier this year that showed its contributions and fundraising total was $1.1 million last year, up more than $250,000 from the previous year.

Opinion polls over the last 18 months have suggested the Tories are trailing the NDP in popular support, especially in Winnipeg where most of the legislature seats are.

The financial reports also show the Tories ran a deficit last year while the NDP posted a surplus. The Tories faced a lawsuit by leadership candidate Shelly Glover, who challenged the results. The court rejected her arguments.

Overall, the Tories still have more money in the bank than the NDP. The Tories registered $1 million in cash assets as of the end of last year. The NDP registered $709,000.

