Manitoba's Highway 3 getting $19.6M in reconstruction work

The Manitoba government is investing $19.6 million in the reconstruction of Provincial Trunk Highway 3 (PTH3).

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the investment on Monday, saying the tendered contract has been awarded to Coco Paving Inc.

“Our government has been committed to advancing roadwork projects across the province to improve the quality and efficiency of infrastructure in Manitoba,” Piwniuk said.

Piwniuk noted that the current surface of the infrastructure is in poor condition and in need of work. Under these conditions, spring loading restrictions are in place, which hinder the transport of goods

Coco Paving will renew the infrastructure along PTH3 from Pilot Mound to Crystal City by widening grades, improving intersections, replacing culverts, and resurfacing with multi-layered pavement. Other improvements include partially-paved and fully-paved shoulders on highway curvatures.

“PTH3 is an important east-west corridor that serves agriculture and the construction industry,” the minister said.

“It is also an important north to south trading corridor, connecting the international border crossing in the south.”

The construction work is set to begin this spring, with aggregate production, culverts and grade-widening to be completed by fall 2022.

The surfacing work is set to begin in spring 2023 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.