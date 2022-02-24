Manitoba's immunization verifier app to remain available after proof of vaccination rules are lifted

Although Manitoba is planning to do away with proof of vaccination requirements starting next week in public settings, businesses will still be able to continue to check for vaccine status.

During Thursday’s public health update, the province confirmed it would keep the immunization app to verify proof of vaccination for businesses that wish to continue requiring it.

“We’ve heard from some venues, some businesses, that they are interested in keeping the proof of vaccine beyond that date,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public officer. “We can confirm that the Manitoba immunization card and the verifier app will be available beyond March 1 for those who want to continue to use that.”

Proof of vaccination requirements officially lift on March 1, with remaining pandemic restrictions in Manitoba lifting on March 15.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the government will continue to speak with businesses about their needs as the restrictions lift and ensure support for businesses.

In addition to businesses no longer being required to have proof of vaccination requirements, the province is also removing proof of vaccination and testing requirements for designated public sector employees, including education, child-care and health-care workers. He cited the province’s vaccine uptake as one of the reasons for the change.

“We’ve always known that the rules were in place for a temporary amount of time, always in the least restrictive fashion,” Roussin said.

Uzoma Asagwara, the health critic for the Manitoba NDP, called the removal of proof of vaccination for designated employees a “mistake.”

“I think it’s the wrong decision, and it shows this government’s lack of willingness to prioritize the folks in our communities who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” they said.