Manitoba's minimum wage to become lowest in Canada this fall

With news that Saskatchewan will be raising its minimum wage in the fall, Manitoba will soon have the lowest minimum wage among Canadian provinces.

The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, the minimum wage will increase to $13 from the current wage of $11.81, currently the lowest in Canada.

The goal for Saskatchewan is to increase its minimum wage to $15/hour by Oct. 2024.

Manitoba, which currently has the second-lowest minimum wage in Canada at $11.95, announced in April minimum wage will rise to $12.35 on Oct. 1. Although the wage is increasing, it will become the lowest across Canada.

The news has been criticized by politicians and organizations in Manitoba.

The Manitoba Federation of Labour called the news “an embarrassment.”

“If Premier Heather Stefanson was concerned about the struggles facing low-wage workers in our province, she would be embarrassed too,” MFL President Kevin Rebeck said in a statement.

“Conservative governments in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan have plans to substantially increase their provinces’ minimum wage this year. Instead of following their lead, Premier Stefanson is following in Brian Pallister’s footsteps and keeping thousands of minimum wage earners in poverty.”

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew is calling on the province to pay workers a living wage.

“Manitobans work hard to provide for their families and build up our economy – they deserve better than last place,” he said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer told CTV News the minimum hourly wage in Manitoba will rise by 40 cents to $12.35 on Oct. 1, based on the 2021 inflation rate of 3.27 per cent.

"By indexing the minimum wage to inflation, the province provides cost predictability for employers and ensures the wage’s purchasing power is maintained," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

"The province monitors minimum wage levels across the country to ensure Manitoba’s minimum is appropriate and sufficient."

The spokesperson told CTV News the minimum wage increase in October will be the largest increase since 2017.

CURRENT MINIMUM WAGE

A list of the current minimum wages from lowest to highest across Canada is listed below.

Saskatchewan: $11.81/hour.

Manitoba: $11:95/hour.

New Brunswick: $12.75/hour.

Newfoundland & Labrador: $13.20/hour.

Nova Scotia: $13.35/hour.

PEI: $13.70/hour.

Quebec: $14.25/hour.

Alberta: $15/hour.

Ontario: $15/hour.

British Columbia: $15.20/hour.

Yukon: $15.20/hour.

Northwest Territories: $15.20/hour.

Nunavut: $16.00/hour.

FUTURE MINIMUM WAGE

The following provinces have announced minimum wages increases later this year.

Manitoba: $12.35, as of Oct. 1.

Sask.: $13.00, as of Oct. 1.

New Brunswick: $13.75, as of Oct. 1.

Nova Scotia: $13.60, as of Oct. 1.

Ontario: $15.50, as of Oct. 1.

British Columbia: $15.65, as of June 1.