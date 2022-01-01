Manitoba’s most read stories of 2021

Here are some of the most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for 2021.

January

NDP MP Niki Ashton stripped of critic role after travelling to Greece

A Manitoba MP has lost her critic position after travelling out of the country to see a sick relative.

CTV's Mason DePatie reports.

-This report was first published on January 1, 2021.

Manitoba premier amends interprovincial travel rules amid COVID-19 variant surge

Manitoba's premier says the rules around travel are changing in the province as cases of COVID-19 variants begin to surge in Canada.

CTV's Michelle Gerwing and Danton Unger report.

-This report was first published on January 26, 2021.

Winnipeg officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Eishia Hudson cleared of any charges: watchdog

In a split-second decision, a Winnipeg police officer said he made eye contact with a teen driving a stolen Jeep and fired his gun two times – striking and fatally wounding Eishia Hudson. Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined the officer will not face any charges.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on January 28, 2021.

February

Identities of Winnipeg’s $60M jackpot winners have been revealed.

The winners of Manitoba’s largest lottery jackpot came forward to claim the whopping $60-million Lotto Max prize.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This story was originally published on February 2, 2021.

Why realtors no longer use the term ‘master bedroom’

Say goodbye to the term ‘master bedroom’ as the Canadian real estate industry looks to modernize its language and remove potentially racist undertones.

CTV’s Simon Stones reports.

-This story was originally published on February 5, 2021.

Winnipeg police seize $11.5M in assets in major multi-provincial drug bust

The Winnipeg Police Service seized a total of $11.5 million in assets, including drugs, Bitcoin and cars, during a months-long investigation into a multi-provincial drug network between British Columbia and Manitoba.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen has the details.

-This story was first published on February 24, 2021.

March

Manitoba relaxing some public health orders starting Friday

The Manitoba government announced the next phase of reopening on March 2, 2021, which included changes to group gatherings, and capacity limits at places of worship.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

-This report was first published on March 2, 2021.

Manitoba man selling 13,000 records, but that's only part of the collection

A collector's mentality is behind a massive collection of 21,000 vinyl records – 30 years in the making – which one Manitoba man is beginning to sell off.

CTV's Simon Stones reports.

-This report was first published on March 14, 2021.

The two priority groups for the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine in Manitoba

Manitoba has released its priority list outlining two groups who will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine doses in the province.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on March 10, 2021.

Two unlikely animals become friends in Manitoba

It's something you would think could only happen in a kids’ TV show: a moose and a horse becoming friends. However, in Cowan, Man. that is exactly what happened.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

-This report was first published on March 27, 2021.

April

Prospective homebuyers given too much information about competing offer, a violation of Manitoba real estate rules

A Winnipeg couple attempting to buy a new home is sharing their experience after they say a listing agent revealed too much information about a competing buyer’s bids, a violation of guidance set out by the Manitoba Securities Commission.

CTV’s Josh Crabb reports.

-This story was first published on April 15, 2021.

Family dog missing from Brandon, Man., turns up 2,400 kilometres away in Ontario

A family dog that went missing in Brandon, Man., turned up days later in an Ontario town more than 2,400 kilometres away from home.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This story was first published April 21, 2021.

Ontario to restrict travel from Manitoba… cottagers included

Manitobans will not be able to visit their cottages in Ontario after Ontario's premier announced new interprovincial border restrictions.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This story was first published on April 16, 2021.

SickKids surgeons give Winnipeg baby another shot at life after removing nearly 3-pound tumour

Hope dwindled for Julie and Paul Devigne as a treatment-resistant tumour in their baby's belly swelled so large it restricted his ability to eat, sleep and breathe.

Then, in a surgical feat, doctors at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children gave little Felix another shot at life, say the Winnipeg parents.

The Canadian Press's Adina Bresge reports.

-This story was first published on April 22, 2021.

May

Manitoba man wins record-setting Lotto 6/49 prize, finishes chores before telling anyone

Keith Spulnick, who is from Fraserwood, Man., said he couldn't believe that he won the May 12 draw.

Spulnick said he checked his numbers a few times and then did some chores before he told his wife about the big win.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This report was first published May 19, 2021.

Winnipeg hobby shop closing after nearly 50 years in business

A mainstay on Winnipeg’s Main Street is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos reports.

-This report was first published on May 6, 2021.

'Significant restrictions' in Manitoba to take effect on Sunday

Manitoba's top doctor announced, “significant restrictions” coming this weekend which will implement widespread closures of businesses, and prohibits community, cultural and religious gatherings.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published May 7, 2021.

June

Manitoba moves forward with first step of reopening; gathering sizes increase, restaurants can reopen

With Manitoba meeting and exceeding its COVID-19 vaccination target, the province will begin its first step of reopening this weekend; increasing gathering sizes, reopening a number of retail businesses, personal services and restaurants, and giving fully vaccinated Manitobans more eased restrictions.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This story was first published on June 23, 2021.

Elderly Manitoba couple rescued after spending a night in the bush

A Manitoba couple in their 80s ended up spending the night in the bush after an afternoon drive in the countryside took a turn for the worse.

CTV’s Danton Unger has more.

-This story was first published on June 26, 2021.

Jets' Scheifele says family bullied after heavy hit on Montreal's Evans

Mark Scheifele's voice caught in his throat Friday as he talked about the hate directed toward his loved ones in the aftermath of a controversial hockey play.

The Winnipeg Jets star said he's willing to accept punishment for a crushing blow that injured Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday, but called what's happened to his family unacceptable.

The Canadian Press reports.

-This story was first published on June 4, 2021.

July

New park fees not sitting well with Manitoba beach goers

New rules in the RM of St. Laurent require anyone visiting Sandpiper Beach in Big Tree Park to purchase a park pass. The fees are not sitting well with Manitoba beach goers.

CTV's Mike Arsenault reports.

-This report was first published on July 3, 2021.

'You can't be out here defending residential schools': Opposition leader calls out Manitoba's new Indigenous relations minister

It was a tense start for Manitoba's new Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations minister, who was called out publicly by the province's opposition leader over comments he made about residential schools.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on July 15, 2021.

Pop-up clinic in Winnipeg mistakenly hands out AstraZeneca vaccine doses instead of Moderna

A group of Winnipeggers who believed they had received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now finding out they might have been immunized with an AstraZeneca dose by mistake.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on July 16, 2021.

Winnipeg named one of the most intelligent communities in the world

For the fourth time in a decade, Winnipeg has been recognized as one of the most intelligent communities in the world.

CTV's Mason DePatie reports.

-This report was first published on July 11, 2021.

August

Manitoba couple hides in washroom after being chased by animals in Spruce Woods Provincial Park

A night hike in the Spruce Woods Provincial Park took a terrifying turn for a Manitoba couple who were forced to hide in a washroom after being chased by what RCMP believes was a pack of coyotes.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on Aug. 11, 2021.

Brian Pallister says he will step down as Manitoba premier on Wednesday

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister plans to leave office Wednesday and have the Tory caucus choose an interim leader.

Steve Lambert of The Canadian Press reports.

-This story was first published on Aug. 29, 2021.

Capacity limits for businesses, indoor mask mandate to end in Manitoba starting Saturday

Manitoba is taking another step toward fully reopening as the province announced new public health orders will be coming into effect, allowing more businesses to reopen and lifting the province's mandatory mask mandate.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This story was first published on Aug. 3, 2021.

Masks to become mandatory in Manitoba again; new vaccine rules for government workers

The Manitoba government will require designated provincial employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or undergo regular testing, and will reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen reports.

-This story was first published on Aug. 24, 2021.

Winnipeg family denied hospital room visit due to unvaccinated patient sharing room

A Winnipeg family is speaking out after not being able to visit their loved one in hospital because they were transferred into a room with an unvaccinated patient.

CTV’s Mason DePatie reports.

-This story was first published on Aug. 30, 2021.

September

Manitoba woman escapes injury after fighting off mother bear in front yard

A Manitoba woman had an intense encounter in her front yard with a mother bear with cubs. The incident was captured on the woman’s home security camera and comes as the province records an uptick in black bear sightings this summer.

CTV’s Mike Arsenault reports.

-This story was first published on Aug. 31, 2021.

Brandon University says Theo Fleury's recent vaccine comments a 'stain on his legacy'

Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHL player Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.

The Canadian Press reports.

-This story was first published on Sept. 8, 2021.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status required to get into these Manitoba businesses and services starting Friday

New public health orders introducing vaccine requirements for a number of events and activities in Manitoba are now in effect, with new outdoor gathering limits set to begin next week.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This story was first published on Sept. 2, 2021.

Northern Manitoban nearly stranded after being flown to Winnipeg for surgery

A Flin Flon man is calling on the province to address gaps in northern Manitoban health-care after an emergency surgery nearly left him stranded in Winnipeg.

CTV’s Daniel Halmarson reports.

-This story was first published on Sept. 4, 2021.

October

'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death

A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This story was first published on Oct. 13, 2021.

Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving

The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Danton Unger report.

-This story was first published on Oct. 1, 2021

Suspect in stabbing, two other homicides was hospital employee, Winnipeg health authority says

A suspect in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing at Seven Oaks General Hospital, which has been linked to two other homicides, was an employee at the hospital, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed Thursday.

The three incidents, which police say are related, include a homicide in the R.M. of Hanover, a stabbing at the Seven Oaks Hospital and a man found dead in the 300 block of Toronto Street in Winnipeg.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen reports.

-This story was originally published on Oct. 28, 2021.

Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million

A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This story was originally published on Oct. 18, 2021.

November

Manitoba introduces new public health restrictions to reduce COVID-19 case numbers

On Nov. 12, Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced new public health orders amid a rise in COVID-19 cases numbers around the province.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

-This story was first published on Nov. 12, 2021

A look at Manitoba's most expensive homes on the market

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba has seen record-breaking numbers when it comes to real estate.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

-This story was first published on Nov. 19, 2021

'Might not be for the faint of heart': What Canadians need to know about travelling across the U.S. land border

With the United States set to reopen its land and sea border to fully vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel for the first time since March 2020, many Canadians are set to hit the road headed south.

CTV's Katherine Dow reports.

-This story was first published on Nov. 2, 2021

Review of Winnipeg preschool launched by province after mom found son, 3, alone in the cold

The province has launched a review of a Winnipeg preschool after a mom found her three-year-old son outside and alone in the cold.

CTV's Josh Crabb reports.

-This story was first published on Nov. 24, 2021

Dog takes golf cart for a ride in Manitoba, crashes into truck

A Manitoba canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget, and neither will his owners.

CTV's Simon Stones reports.

-This story was first published on Nov. 1, 2021

December

Restrictions on household gatherings among new health orders in Manitoba

New health orders are coming to Manitoba as the holidays approach.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon announced the new orders which will include restrictions on household gatherings.

“I come today with a message that I didn’t want to have to convey and probably none of us wanted to hear,” said Roussin.

CTV’s Michelle Gerwing and Devon McKendrick report.

-This story was first published on Dec. 17, 2021

Returning from short trips into the U.S. without ArriveCAN app lands Manitobans 14-day quarantines

Some Manitobans are finding out the hard way about requirements to re-enter Canada after short trips into the U.S.

CTV’s Josh Crabb reports.

-This story was first published Dec. 2, 2021.

New public health orders come into effect in Manitoba to curb spread of Omicron variant

New health restrictions are now effect in Manitoba as the province continues to deal with a surge of the Omicron variant.

Premier Heather Stefanson, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the restrictions will put limits on gathering sizes and liquor sales throughout the province.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This story was first published on Dec. 27, 2021.