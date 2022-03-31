Manitoba’s Muslim community prepares for Ramadan

The province’s Islamic community is preparing to observe Ramadan as the calendar turns to April.

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslim people. It is believed to be when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

During the month of Ramadan, set to begin on Saturday, Winnipeg’s Muslim community will abstain from food and drink between sunrise to sunset, and break their fast with Iftar – an evening meal.

Tasneem Vali from the Manitoba Islamic Association (MIA) says fasting is about self-control for submission to Allah, but it is also being cognizant of wanting to become a better person.

“So controlling your anger, being kinder to people, forgiving people, and engaging in charity,” Vali told CTV News Thursday.

Vali said performing charitable acts, which is a pillar of Ramadan, is especially important this year.

“With inflation and gas prices and what’s going on around the world, we’re seeing more food insecurity than we’ve ever seen before.”

Vali said the MIA is handing out meals and food hampers during the month of Ramadan. The organization also provides social assistance and mental health initiatives.

The MIA is also using Ramadan as an opportunity to educate people.

On April 6, the association is inviting folks to pick up a free meal and log on to a virtual presentation to talk about Ramadan and the experience of fasting.

Vali said they want to connect to educators and employers to help them better understand what observing Ramadan involves. She said people fasting may not be as alert during the day, and that physical activity may be more labouring.

“Basically, I like it to call [Ramadan] boot camp for being a better person,” Vali said.

She said that entails being more compassionate, forgiving, merciful, and helpful.

“It’s a reminder we can be better people and we should work on ourselves all the time as well.”

Ramadan ends on May 1.

The following day, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr – the festival of breaking the fast.

For more information on Ramadan, visiting Manitoba Islamic Association’s website.