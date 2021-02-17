Manitoba's COVID-19 case count stayed below 100 new cases on Wednesday as 76 were reported.

The province said one previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

Manitoba has seen 31,007 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 5.9 per cent and 4.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Northern Health Region had 44 new cases, 23 are in the Winnipeg area, five in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and two cases each in the Prairie Mountain and Southern health regions.

One death was also announced and it was a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg area and was linked to the St. Boniface Hospital unit 5B.

The death toll sits at 876.

There are currently 1,555 active cases in Manitoba and 28,576 people have recovered.

Manitoba hospitals have 89 people with COVID-19 currently admitted; 15 of those people are in intensive care.

The report said 142 people are in hospital who are no longer infectious with COVID-19, 13 of those are in intensive care.

Since February 2020, 504,682 tests have been completed, including 1,143 that were done on Tuesday.