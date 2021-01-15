Manitoba’s premier and top doctor are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Friday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one week after the province announced it would be extending Code Red restrictions until Jan. 22, 2021. During this extension, the province is monitoring for spikes in cases linked to holiday gatherings.

Health officials did make one change to the public health orders in order to allow Manitoba-based professional hockey teams to train and play games. This exemption currently only pertains to the NHL.

On Thursday, the province announced 261 new cases of COVID-19. Manitoba currently has 2,866 active cases.

The majority of these new cases were in the Northern Health Region, which reported 139 new cases, and has become a hotspot in the past few days.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said there is a possibility of keeping the Northern Health Region under Code Red restrictions, while easing restrictions in the rest of the province when the current orders expire.

Health officials also announced two more deaths related to the disease in Manitoba, bringing the death toll to 755.

Since March, there have been 26,954 in Manitoba, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 10 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.