Manitoba's public health orders have officially ended

Just over two years since the start of the pandemic, the Manitoba government has officially lifted its public health orders.

Beginning Tuesday, masks are no longer required for most indoor settings, including schools and child-care facilities. However, masks are still required for those attending health-care facilities.

Manitobans can still choose to wear masks based on their personal preference or risk.

As of Tuesday, the province is moving to the green or limited risk level under the pandemic response system.

Other health orders that have now ended include:

Restrictions limiting travel to northern Manitoba;

There will no longer be individual case investigations for COVID-19, and the province will no longer generate key codes for the federal COVID Alert app; and

Public health will no longer require those who test positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate.

The province still recommends that people with symptoms stay home and isolate for five days.