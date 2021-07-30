Manitoba's rates for personal care services to remain unchanged for upcoming year

Manitoba’s rates for personal care services will remain unchanged for the upcoming 2021-22 year.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement in a news release on Friday, saying it’s essential for the province to ensure that those who require personal care services can access them as soon as they need them.

“By making this decision to keep rates the same, we hope to ease some of the financial issues families and clients may face due to the pandemic,” she said.

Personal care services help Manitobans who cannot remain safely at home due to a disability or health-care needs. Some of the personal care services offered in the province include:

Meals;

Help with daily activities, such as bathing, getting dressed and using the washroom;

Necessary nursing care;

Routine medical and surgical supplies;

Prescription drugs that are eligible under Manitoba’s Personal Care Home Program;

Physiotherapy and occupational therapy; and

Laundry and linen services.

The province noted that it shares the cost of the services with the client through the Residential Charges Program. Manitoba said it pays the majority of the cost through regional health authorities, and the client pays the other part of the cost, which is a daily charge based on income.

Manitoba emphasized the fact that the Residential Charges Program is income-based, adding that the 2020-21 residential rate is based on a person’s 2020 net income.

The province noted that though the rate structure will remain unchanged for the upcoming year, a person’s residential rate will increase if their net income increased from 2019 to 2020.

More information on personal care services can be found online.