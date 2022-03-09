Manitoba's supply of blood collection tubes remains intact amid global shortage
Amid global pandemic-caused shortages in certain medical lab supplies, health officials in the province say Manitoba's supply remains intact.
Canadian health-care providers are being asked to act sustainably when ordering tests, due to worldwide shortage of medically vital blood collection tubes.
In an alert to practitioners, the Canadian Society of Clinical Chemists and Choosing Wisely Canada said all providers need to conserve testing resources to high priority patients to lessen in the impact.
It said there are shortages in lab consumables like blood collection tubes, blood gas syringes, butterfly needles and test reagents.
Canadian Blood Services told CTV News Winnipeg it has not had issues, as it has worked with suppliers early on and is monitoring supply very closely.
A Shared Health spokesperson also said they are aware of the blood collection tube shortage and are closely monitoring supply. They added at this time supply chain for blood collection tubes remains intact in Manitoba.
