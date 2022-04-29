Manitoba's surgical backlog has reached over 169,000 cases

Manitoba’s surgical and diagnostic backlog is estimated to have reached more than 169,000 cases, according to new numbers from Doctors Manitoba.

The organization noted that the pandemic backlog has increased by 1,300 cases compared to last month’s estimates.

Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, said it is disappointing to see the backlog grow. However, he noted the rate of growth has started to slow.

"This reflects what we are seeing on the front line, with more and more staff returning to operating rooms and other areas, helping the system get closer to its pre-pandemic baseline volumes,” he said in a news release.

“That said, physicians are looking for a concrete plan from the province on addressing the shortage of nurses, technologists and other professionals needed to catch up and keep up with testing and surgeries. This is the biggest barrier to clearing the backlog."

The total estimated pandemic backlog is 169,198, which includes:

55,571 surgeries as of February 2022, which is up 751 cases compared to the month before;

46,186 diagnostic imaging procedures as of February 2022. This is up 938 cases; and

67,438 diagnostic testing procedures, including allergy tests, endoscopies, mammograms, sleep disorder studies and lung function tests, as of March 2022. This is an improvement of 378 cases.

Doctors Manitoba said it has filed a freedom-of-information request with the government to obtain additional data to help with refining its backlog estimate.