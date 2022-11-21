Manitoba's top doctor to field questions as respiratory virus numbers climb
Manitoba's chief public health officer is scheduled to take part in a telephone town hall this week as the number of children with respiratory viruses climbs.
Dr. Brent Roussin says the province is being hit by three viruses at once -- COVID-19, the seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
The problem is especially noticeable among children, as school absences rise and the children's hospital in Winnipeg struggles to keep up with a surge in demand.
Roussin says health officials will use the town hall Tuesday night to answer parents' questions and to stress the need for preventive action such as getting flu shots and washing hands.
Roussin also recommends people wear a mask indoors, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated areas.
He says the province is not planning to make mask use mandatory in public places, partly because it would have limited effect at a time when there are no limits on private gatherings.
