Three more people from Winnipeg have died from COVID-19, as cases continue to rise in the Northern Health Region.

On Friday, the province said the most recent deaths include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 80s whose death is linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home.

These cases bring the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 823, though one previously reported death was removed due to a data error.

Along with the deaths, the province announced 157 new cases of COVID-19, the majority of which were in the Northern Health Region. The area reported 81 new cases on Friday. It has 1,837 active cases – the highest of any region in Manitoba.

The province also declared an outbreak at the Wapanohk Community School in Thompson. The school has been moved to the critical or red level on the pandemic response system. The province did not say how many cases have been linked to the outbreak.

The other cases reported on Friday include:

24 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

nine cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

14 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

29 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The five-day test-positivity rate now sits at 7.5 per cent provincially and 4.9 per cent in Winnipeg. There have been a total of 29,280 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, though five cases have been removed from the total due to a data error.

The province said there are 3,490 people with active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and listed 24,967 people as recovered.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped slightly, with 272 people in care as of Friday. Of these people, 122 had active cases, while 150 people were no longer infectious, but still needed care. Of the 39 people in intensive care with COVID-19, there were 29 people who had active cases and 10 people who were no longer infectious but still needed critical care.

There were 2,176 tests completed on Thursday. This brings the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 473,801.

This is a developing story. More to come.