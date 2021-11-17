Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update

Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the province announced 99 new cases of COVID-19 – 52 unvaccinated, 42 fully vaccinated and five partially vaccinated. This brings the number of active cases in the province to 1,445 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 65,856.

Manitoba also recorded another death related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,274.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.