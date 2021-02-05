The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba continues to lower as health officials announced one new death on Friday, bringing the total to 838 since the pandemic started.

The death is in the Winnipeg area and was a woman in her 40s.

The province also added 110 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to over 30,000 cases since March 12, 2020. The new total is 30,078.

The five-day test positivity rate is six per cent in Manitoba and 3.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, the Northern Health Region had 40, 38 are in the Winnipeg area, 13 are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 11 are in the Southern Health Region, and eight are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 3,353 active cases and 25,887 people have recovered.

There are 115 people in hospital who have active cases of COVID-19, with 23 in intensive care.

Hospitals also have 154 people who are no longer infectious but still require care; Seventeen are in ICU.

On Thursday, 2,232 tests were completed, bringing the total to 486,535 since February 2020.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province said it continues to adjust to the delays in vaccine shipments coming to Canada and Manitoba.

It's expected that Manitoba will receive 3,510 doses of Pfizer next week and then 15,210 doses for the week of Feb. 15.

Manitoba expects to receive 8,100 Moderna doses this week.

It is expected that first-dose appointments will once again be able to be made at the RBC Convention Centre and the Keystone Centre in Brandon starting on Feb. 8.

To date, Manitoba has administered 45,100 doses of the vaccine. Of that total, 11,811 are second doses.

The province has received 43,290 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine. This is based on six doses per vial.

All vaccine information can be found on the province's website.