Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The Manitoba government hasn’t provided a COVID-19 update since Sunday, when it announced 80 new cases of the disease.

As of the last bulletin, Manitoba had 1,619 active cases of the disease and a five-day test positivity rate of 5.2 per cent.

The province also announced five more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 871.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,766 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.