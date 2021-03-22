The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 179 new cases of the disease in Manitoba – 89 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,185 and the five-day test positivity rate to five per cent.

Currently, the total number of confirmed variant of concern cases in Manitoba is 76, with 63 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and 13 cases of the B.1.351 variant.

Over the weekend, the province also announced an additional eight deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 927.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,353 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.