Manitoba's top doctor to give update on COVID-19 cases

Manitoba’s top doctor is scheduled to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event follows a weekend with 112 new cases – 57 on Saturday and 55 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,179 and the five-day test positivity rate to 3.9 per cent.

Over the weekend, Manitoba also announced two more deaths related to COVID-19, which brings the death toll to 934.

On Saturday, health officials announced that more than 10 per cent of eligible Manitobans have now received the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday afternoon, the province had administered 168,522 doses of the vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,922 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.