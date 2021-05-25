Manitoba's top doctor to give update on COVID-19 cases

The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Tuesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a long weekend with new public health orders that were put in place as Manitoba’s COVID-19 case counts reached record highs. These new restrictions included prohibiting outdoor gatherings with people from different households and only allowing one person per household into a business.

On Monday, Manitoba announced 353 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases to 5,061 and the five-day test positivity rate to 14.3 per cent.

Manitoba also recorded another four deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,033.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 48,797 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.