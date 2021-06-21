Manitoba's top doctor to give update on COVID-19 cases

The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend with 244 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba – 151 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 2,166.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is at eight per cent, while Winnipeg’s sits at 7.2 per cent.

Over the weekend, health officials also announced nine additional deaths in people with COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 1,124.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 55,331 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province does not provide new data on variants of concern on Mondays. This information is updated from Tuesday to Saturday.

