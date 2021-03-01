As Manitoba is set to unveil more details about the next round of reopening plans, health officials announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Premier Brian Pallister said Monday morning that more news regarding the province's reopening plan will be coming on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 16 are from the Winnipeg area and Northern Health Region. Two cases are in the Interlake-Health Region, one in the Southern Health Region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region had no new cases.

There have been 31,894 cases in Manitoba since March 2020.

On top of the new cases, health officials announced one new death, bringing the total to 896 since the start of the pandemic.

The death was a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg area. The death was not linked to any outbreaks.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 3.9 per cent in Manitoba and three per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 1,171 active cases and 29,827 people have recovered.

Manitoba hospitals have 68 people who have COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care.

There are an additional 116 people who have recovered from COVID but still require care, 13 of them are in ICU.

No new COVID variants have been identified.

On Sunday, 1,220 tests were completed, bringing the total to 526,593 since February 2020.